2022 Connected Hospitality Experience Study: The Digital Evolution

Market Research
Q2, 2022
Hotel operators are satisfied with their overall property experience, but more than half of operators are dissatisfied with their efficiency and associate productivity. Doing more with less, or limited resources, will be a significant factor for brands in the future, which will create an impetus for new technologies like associate task automation and robotics.
With the amount of technology that will be deployed in hotels poised to increase significantly, operators will need to increase their investment in network connectivity.
As hotel operators look to upgrade their networks, they will need to consider their current and future network demands and the key performance requirements that are necessary to ensure guest and associate satisfaction.
As consumers continue to reshape their expectations,
enterprises must contend with a uniquely challenging landscape.
The consumer technology landscape is forever changing.
From Pinterest to TikTok, WeChat to Instagram, new experiences can rapidly gain consumer adoption and relevance.
From augmented reality to voice, smartwatches to chatbots, consumers are constantly embracing new interaction paradigms.
Commoditized convenience is eroding loyalty and margin.
Consumers expect convenience. If you can't deliver it, they'll go elsewhere - e.g. next day shipping becoming the new standard.
Walmart will reportedly lose USD 1 billion on eCommerce revenue of USD 21 billion this year as it faces challenges in its bid to complete against Amazon – from trouble integrating its DNVB acquisitions to impact on margin from its next-day delivery operations.
Consumers value experiences that are curated to fit their lives better.
They want to engage, be served, and transact at their time, their pace, their place. They have little patience, infinite choice and the freedom to swipe left at the slightest hint of friction.