Market Research

2022 Connected Hospitality Experience Study: The Digital Evolution

Q2, 2022

Hotel operators are satisfied with their overall property experience, but more than half of operators are dissatisfied with their efficiency and associate productivity. Doing more with less, or limited resources, will be a significant factor for brands in the future, which will create an impetus for new technologies like associate task automation and robotics.

With the amount of technology that will be deployed in hotels poised to increase significantly, operators will need to increase their investment in network connectivity.

As hotel operators look to upgrade their networks, they will need to consider their current and future network demands and the key performance requirements that are necessary to ensure guest and associate satisfaction.