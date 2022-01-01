Market Research

2022 Connected Retail Experience Study: The Store's Digital Evolution

Q1, 2022

There is a disconnect between how retailers assess their overall store experience and their digital store experience. While they are satisfied with their overall store experience and operational efficiency, they don’t think their digital experience meets shopper expectations.

With the number of customer and associate mobile devices increasing and more in-store technology deployed, retailers’ lack of network support will be a challenge. A strong network - which supports technology capabilities with peak load management, adequate speed, and sufficient bandwidth - is a prerequisite for stores’ digital transformation.

To move forward, retailers need to visualize the future impact of all the technology they are putting in the store, and evaluate the effect that a poor connection will have on the customer experience and store operations.