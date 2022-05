Playbook

Retail Returns Prevention

Q2, 2022

A convergence of forces is dictating that returns prevention becomes a strategic priority for retailers and brands. However, most retailers do not know how or where to start with returns prevention. One of the biggest hurdles retailers face is the multi-functional footprint of returns along with a lack of executive ownership.

Incisiv's Playbook "Retail Returns Prevention" offers a structured framework for returns prevention, spanning 5 key business dimensions and 3 foundational technology capabilities. The intent of this report is to offer you a running start by identifying what should be key components of your returns prevention plan.